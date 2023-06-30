The Warriors signed Green to a four-year, $100 million contract Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This should come as no surprise, as Green has spent all 11 years of his career in Golden State and has won four championships with the franchise. The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes across 73 games in 2022-23. While Green may not score a lot of points, his overall impact on the game makes him a crucial part of the Warriors' dynasty as well as a viable fantasy option.