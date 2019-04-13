Warriors' Draymond Green: Ready for Game 1
Green (knee) has been taken off the injury report and will play Saturday against the Clippers.
As expected, Green will be ready to roll for Game 1 of Golden State's first-round series against Los Angeles. He'll enter the postseason well-rested as the Warriors gear up for another deep playoff run.
