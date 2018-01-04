Warriors' Draymond Green: Records eighth double-double of season in win
Green contributed 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 win over the Mavericks.
Green has put up two triple-doubles and two double-doubles since his return from injury. His return to form means the "big four" combo of Curry, Durant, Thompson and Green are all healthy and firing on all cylinders moving forward. Expect good numbers from Green in the future, but they'll face a tough Houston team in a back-to-back game on Thursday.
