Warriors' Draymond Green: Records second triple-double of season
Green posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FG), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and one blocked shot in 40 minutes during Monday's 99-92 win over the Cavaliers.
Green showed no ill effects from the elbow tweak he sustained in Saturday's game and delivered a fantastic outing in Monday's win, as he notched his second-triple double of the season. While both Kevin Love and Jae Crowder had big games inside, Green leaned more on his ability to distribute the ball than his defensive prowess, as his 11 assists were his third-highest total of the season, bested only by a 13-assist performance against the Pistons. the 27-year old should continue to excel and is an elite power forward who's a must-start in all formats.
