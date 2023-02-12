Green had 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Lakers.

Thanks to his multi-category excellence, Green is always a double-double threat, and he delivered enough points to reach that milestone alongside his 10 assists. Despite Green's seven rebounds, the Lakers dominated the boards with nine more rebounds, resulting in 16 second-chance points and 40 points in the paint.