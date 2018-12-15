Warriors' Draymond Green: Records unique double-double
Green turned in two points (1-3 FG), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's 130-125 win over the Kings.
Even though he only connected on one jumper, Green achieved a rebound-assist double-double and led both teams in those categories. As one of the team's premier defenders, it is going to be scary when DeMarcus Cousins eventually takes the floor. His presence will take some pressure off Green and allow him to become an even more dynamic player.
