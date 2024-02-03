Green supplied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 28 minutes during Friday's 121-101 win over the Grizzlies.

Green has been a valuable fantasy asset for many years due to his ability to contribute across multiple categories, and he played that role again Friday, finishing one point and four dimes shy of a triple-double. The veteran forward's three blocks also led all players in the contest and marked a new season high. Fantasy managers are well aware that Green isn't going to produce consistent scoring -- he's reached double-digit points just once over his past seven games -- but he's one of the few players in the NBA who puts up big enough marks elsewhere to remain a must-roster player despite low point production.