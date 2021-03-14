Green totaled 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals over 36 minutes in Sundays victory over the Jazz.
Green has two triple-doubles in his last five games. While he won't light up the points column, he finds other ways to contribute. He's dished out double-digit assists while grabbing at least nine rebounds in five of his last seven games and collected multiple steals in a game 12 times this season.
