Green (suspension) has been officially reinstated by the NBA.

Green was suspended by the league after striking Jusuf Nurkic on Dec. 12, and he has missed the past 12 games for the Warriors. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Green will need about a week to ramp up for a return, so it sounds like the earliest he could play is Jan. 12 against Chicago. His return will be a big boost to the Warriors, as they could use his playmaking ability with Chris Paul sidelined by a left hand fracture.