Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's preseason win over the Trail Blazers that Green has been fined for last week's practice altercation and will return to team activities Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Green will be available for Friday's preseason finale with the Nuggets on Friday and won't face a suspension from the team before Golden State begins its regular season Oct. 18 against the Lakers. The four-time All-Star spent less than a week away from the team after striking teammate Jordan Poole in practice and won't receive any official punishment outside of a fine. Green is obviously a crucial part of the Warriors' success and should be a valuable fantasy asset this season.