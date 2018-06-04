Warriors' Draymond Green: Relatively quiet in Game 2 win

Green totaled five points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block across 39 minutes during Golden State's 122-103 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

One game after his infamous overtime altercation with Tristan Thompson, Green was typically productive as a facilitator and on the glass, even as he turned in a meager scoring total. However, teammates Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ultimately combined for 79 points on 53 shot attempts -- and spot starter JaVale McGee poured in 12 points himself -- so Green's offensive contributions weren't exactly in high demand. The high-energy forward has enjoyed a solid first two games of the series overall, and his varied skill set figures to once again play an important role in Wednesday's Game 3.