Green (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Kings, Mark Willard of 95.7 The Game reports.

Green will miss his second straight game to start the season due to an ankle injury. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the veteran forward could return to action at some point during the team's road trip, making his next chance to suit up Sunday's matchup against Houston. Kevon Looney will likely continue to start in Green's absence.