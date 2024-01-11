Green (conditioning) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Green was reinstated from his suspension by the NBA on Sunday, but he's remained sidelined since then while working on his conditioning. He took an encouraging step by fully participating in Tuesday's practice session, but he isn't yet ready to return to game action. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to suit up.
