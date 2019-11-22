Play

Warriors' Draymond Green: Remains out Friday

Green (heel) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green was initially listed as questionable but will end up sitting out his second straight contest due to right heel soreness. The team hopes the 29-year-old will be ready to play Monday versus the Thunder. The Warriors appear as though they'll have only eight available players for the second straight game.

More News
Our Latest Stories