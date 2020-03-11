Warriors' Draymond Green: Remains out Thursday
Green (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets.
The veteran forward will miss his seventh consecutive contest due to the left knee injury. Eric Paschall could enter the starting lineup in Green's absence, since Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) is also sidelined.
