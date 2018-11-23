Warriors' Draymond Green: Remains out
Green (toe) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
This marks the fourth straight missed game for Green and his seventh missed game over the past nine. While his next chance to return will be Saturday against the Kings, it seems unlikely since he's yet to resume practicing.
