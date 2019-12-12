Warriors' Draymond Green: Resting Friday
Green will be rested for Friday's game against Utah.
At this point, the Warriors have essentially thrown in the towel on the entire season, so Green will take another rest day after starting the previous four games. With Eric Paschall (hip) likely out, as well, coach Steve Kerr may have to get a bit creative with his frontcourt rotation. Willie Cauley-Stein, Marquese Chriss and Omari Spellman could all be in position to benefit.
