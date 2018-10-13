Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns to action Friday
Green (knee) will start Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers.
Green went through practice earlier in the week without issue, and after nursing some knee soreness, he'll be good to go for the final exhibition of the preseason. The Warriors may monitor his minutes as a precaution to make sure he's at full strength for Tuesday's opener against Oklahoma City.
