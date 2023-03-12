Green (ankle) has returned to Saturday's game against the Bucks, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
Shortly after being listed as questionable, Green was back in the mix, so it seems the ankle wasn't as severe as initially expected. He was visibly limping, however, so further tests might be needed once the game ends to see the actual extent of the potential injury.
