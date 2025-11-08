Green produced 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Friday's 129-104 loss to Denver.

Green produced his best scoring total of the season during the blowout loss, and was one of just two players in the starting lineup to record a double-digit result. The Warriors lack efficiency without Stephen Curry (illness) in the lineup, but Green appeared to be immune from his absence and held up against Nikola Jokic for most of the game. Green was also deadly beyond the arc, drilling a season-high five three-pointers.