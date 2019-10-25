Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns to contest
Green (elbow) started the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green went to the locker room and was diagnosed with a right elbow contusion, but he was able to check back into the game shortly after returning.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Heads to locker room•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-digit boards in win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Struggles from the field Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To rest Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Signature effort in preseason win•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: To play about 20 minutes Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...