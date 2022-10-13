Green will play and start in Friday's preseason game versus the Nuggets, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Green will make his preseason appearance after a brief hiatus from the team after striking teammate Jordan Poole in practice. Green has already paid a team fine and seems in line to start in the regular-season opener Oct. 18 against the Lakers.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Rejoining team Thursday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Still away from team•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Stepping away for a 'few days'•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Not expected to miss games•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dishes out five assists Sunday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Silences haters•