Green (personal) participated in Friday's practice session, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Green missed Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to a personal matter, but it's encouraging to see him back at practice a few days later. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's game against Cleveland, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Strong all-around effort•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Available against Detroit•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Flirts with double-double in loss•