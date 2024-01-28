Green will start Saturday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Green had come off the bench in all three games since coming back from suspension, but he'll make his return to the first unit Saturday. His workload jumped up to 31 minutes in the Warriors' latest game, meaning Green is up to speed after the lengthy absence.
