Green ended with nine points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 107-88 victory over the Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

After a dismal 2-for-12 shooting performance in Game 1, Green settled into a subtle offensive role -- leading the Warriors in assists and earning trips to the free-throw line. This level of offensive production isn't atypical of Green, as he averaged just 5.6 field-goal attempts per game this season. The role resulted in a resounding victory and could be closer to the norm moving forward.