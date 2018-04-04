Warriors' Draymond Green: Rolls ankle Tuesday, not expected to miss time

Green rolled his left ankle during Tuesday's 111-107 win over the Thunder, but said after the game that he'll be fine, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Green had a rough game all around, shooting 0-for-4 from the field, which included going 0-for-3 from three-point land. Whether that was a result of his ankle injury is unclear, but it's certainly something to monitor moving forward. Green himself indicated he'll be okay, but considering the Warriors have locked up the No. 2 seed in the West and aren't likely to move up or down, it wouldn't be surprising if the Warriors considered resting him for Thursday's game against the Pacers. Tentatively consider Green questionable for that contest until the Warriors provide an update in the coming few days.