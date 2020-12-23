Green (foot) will not play in Friday's Christmas Day matchup agains the Bucks, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
While Green was able to go through a full practice Wednesday, the Warriors will play it safe and hold him out for a second straight game to begin the regular season. Per coach Steve Kerr, the hope is that Green will return to the lineup for Sunday's game in Chicago or Tuesday's game in Detroit.
