Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out for Monday's exhibition

Green (knee) won't play Monday against the Suns, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green has been dealing with a sore knee since Tuesday, and although his MRI came back negative, the Warriors will hold him out of Monday's preseason action. Coach Steve Kerr is optimistic that Green will go through shootaround Monday and if all goes well, he could return to the court Wednesday against the Lakers.

More News
Our Latest Stories