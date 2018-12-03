Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out for road trip
Green (toe) will not play on the Warriors' upcoming road trip, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Green has already missed the last eight games as he works back from a sprained toe on his right foot, and the Warriors will continue to play it safe by holding him out of at least the next three contests. Green will sit out Monday in Atlanta, Wednesday in Cleveland and Friday in Milwaukee before a potential return on Dec. 10, when Golden State returns home to host Minnesota. The Warriors lost Damian Jones (pectoral) over the weekend, so expect Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell to see most of the minutes at center until Green returns.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely out next three games•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Not playing Thursday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Likely to miss two more games•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Hopeful to return during road trip•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Still hasn't returned to practice•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country