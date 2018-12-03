Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out for road trip

Green (toe) will not play on the Warriors' upcoming road trip, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Green has already missed the last eight games as he works back from a sprained toe on his right foot, and the Warriors will continue to play it safe by holding him out of at least the next three contests. Green will sit out Monday in Atlanta, Wednesday in Cleveland and Friday in Milwaukee before a potential return on Dec. 10, when Golden State returns home to host Minnesota. The Warriors lost Damian Jones (pectoral) over the weekend, so expect Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell to see most of the minutes at center until Green returns.