Green (quad) will miss Friday's game versus the Sixers.
Green is dealing with a contused right quad, which seemingly doesn't sound like a long-term issue. However, the veteran will require at least one night off, making Sunday in Toronto his next opportunity to suit up. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Anthony Lamb are among the candidates to see additional minutes in his absence.
