Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Friday

Green (pelvis) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Green did not practice Wednesday, and the Warriors, like they've been with all their stars, will remain cautious and not rush him back into action after he suffered a pelvic contusion Monday. Green has not been given an exact timetable for his return but in his absence, Jordan Bell, Kevon Looney and David West will likely all see extended minutes in the frontcourt Friday.