Green (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Green missed Friday's game against the Pacers due to a back injury but was absent from Monday's shootaround in preparation for the Raptors and is now officially sidelined due to his illness. With Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) also out, Kyle Anderson is slated to see heavy minutes.
