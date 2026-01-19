Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Green has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Heat due to a right ankle sprain.
Green was initially listed as probable, though he was downgraded to questionable Monday before ultimately being ruled out. His next opportunity to play will come Tuesday against the Raptors. With the veteran big man sidelined, Quinten Post, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Al Horford are candidates for increased playing time.
