Green (foot) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bulls.
It will be a third straight absence to begin the year for Green, who is still nursing a sore right foot. He was able to go through a full practice Saturday, but the Warriors will again play it safe. Expect Eric Paschall to make another start at power forward.
