Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Sunday
Green (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against Washington, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors listed Green as questionable, but he'll ultimately be sidelined for the fourth time in five games. Consider Green day-to-day and questionable for Tuesday's game in Denver until further notice.
