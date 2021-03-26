Green (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Green is dealing with a non-COVID illness that will keep him sidelined Thursday, while Eric Paschall (illness) or Juan Toscano-Anderson could join the starting lineup in his place. It's not yet clear whether Green will be able to return for Friday's matchup against Atlanta.
