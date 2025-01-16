Green (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Green is out with an illness Wednesday. His next chance to return is Saturday against the Wizards. Trayce Jackson-Davis should play a bigger role against Minnesota. Over six games with Green unavailable this season, Jackson-Davis has averaged 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.1 minutes while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.