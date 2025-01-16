Now Playing

Green (illness) is out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Green is out with an illness Wednesday. His next chance to return is Saturday against the Wizards. Trayce Jackson-Davis should play a bigger role against Minnesota. Over six games with Green unavailable this season, Jackson-Davis has averaged 9.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.1 minutes while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor.

