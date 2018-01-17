Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Chicago
Green (shoulder) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Despite nearly recording a triple-double Monday against the Cavaliers, Green was apparently dealing with shoulder soreness, which has lingered enough to keep him out of Wednesday's contest. In his stead, Jordan Bell will be drawing the start at power forward and certainly makes for an intriguing DFS play, as he posted seven points, six rebounds, six blocks, four assists and two steals the last time the Warriors met the Bulls.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Wednesday with shoulder injury•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Near triple-double in victory•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Posts all-around game Friday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Double-digit boards in loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Probable Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.