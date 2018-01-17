Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Chicago

Green (shoulder) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Despite nearly recording a triple-double Monday against the Cavaliers, Green was apparently dealing with shoulder soreness, which has lingered enough to keep him out of Wednesday's contest. In his stead, Jordan Bell will be drawing the start at power forward and certainly makes for an intriguing DFS play, as he posted seven points, six rebounds, six blocks, four assists and two steals the last time the Warriors met the Bulls.