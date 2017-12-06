Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Hornets
Green (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Green was originally listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest, so it isn't overly surprising that he'll be sitting this one out. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday against the Pistons, though for now, he can be considered questionable for that contest. With Steph Curry (ankle) also sitting out, look for both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to see an increase in usage, while guys like Jordan Bell and David West should pick up more minutes in the frontcourt.
