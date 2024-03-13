Green (back) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks.
Green has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to lower back soreness. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kevon Looney and Dario Saric are all candidates to receive increased playing time in the frontcourt. Green's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Lakers.
