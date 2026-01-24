Warriors' Draymond Green: Saturday's contest postponed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saturday's matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves has been postponed, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Saturday's game was set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET. It has been postponed to Sunday at the same time, per Tim Reynolds of Associated Press.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Returns with low total•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Will play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as questionable•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Out Monday, likely to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Ruled out Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Downgraded to questionable•