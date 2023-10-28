Green (ankle) said he will play in Sunday's game versus the Rockets, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Green will make his season debut Sunday after missing the first two games of the season with an ankle injury. The veteran forward also said he wants to play in Monday's game versus the Pelicans, but the Warriors could play it cautiously on the second leg of a back-to-back. Green will likely replace Kevon Looney in the starting lineup, but could come off the bench to start off, as he's expected to be on a minutes restriction.