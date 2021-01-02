Green recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 18 minutes in Friday's 123-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Green was on a minutes restriction during his season debut Friday, and he didn't attempt many shots in the loss. He was unable to contribute any scoring against Portland, but he had modest production in rebounds and assists. Now that he's available for the Warriors, the 30-year-old will likely attempt to build up his conditioning in the near future.