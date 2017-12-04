Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores 4 points in 32 minutes

Green registered four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and nine assists in 32 minutes Sunday as Golden State topped Miami.

Few players can affect a game as much as Green does on a night where he only scores four points. However, he has the awareness to know that there are plenty of scorers that can carry that load for Golden State. He is a creator, and his fantasy value gets a boost from the number of quality shooters he shares the ball with each game. The scoring comes and goes, but Green is a valuable fantasy asset for everything else he brings to the table.