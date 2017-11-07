Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores season-high 18 in Monday's win
Green scored 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists and a block in 28 minutes during Monday's 97-80 win over the Heat.
The scoring was a season high for Green, while he just missed his second double-double in 11 games. The 27-year-old continues to see fewer shots with Kevin Durant in town, but he's made up for it so far in 2017-18 by posting the best field-goal and free-throw percentages of his career.
