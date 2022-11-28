Green recorded 19 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks over 33 minutes during Sunday's 137-114 victory over the Timberwolves.

Green made all three of his shot attempts in the first half and scored 11 points to go along with eight assists. It was the first time all year that he scored more than 14 points in a game. While he hasn't hoisted up many shots recently, the 32-year-old has been efficient offensively and is 24-for-31 from the field and 5-for-8 from beyond the arc over his last six contests.