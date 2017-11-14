Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores season-high 20 in Monday's win
Green scored 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over the Magic.
The 20 points were a season high for Green, who took on a bigger role in the Warriors offense with Steph Curry (thigh) sidelined. Curry isn't likely to be out long, however, so Green will likely return to his usual usage rate soon enough.
