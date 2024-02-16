Green ended with 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals over 29 minutes during Thursday's 140-137 victory over Utah.

Green recorded a season-high 23 points and four steals during Thursday's win over the Jazz. The veteran forward has found his touch from outside recently, converting 46.7 percent of his 3.0 three-point attempts per contest over his previous five appearances. Green's surge in play has coincided with the Warriors winning eight of their last 10 games.