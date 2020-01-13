Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores three but stuffs stat sheet

Green registered three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in 23 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Green finished with as many turnovers as assists and struggled to score but filled up the box score despite his modest minute total. He has been held to single digits in scoring in five straight games to begin January, and he has played less than half the game in three of those.