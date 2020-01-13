Warriors' Draymond Green: Scores three but stuffs stat sheet
Green registered three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks in 23 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 loss to the Grizzlies.
Green finished with as many turnovers as assists and struggled to score but filled up the box score despite his modest minute total. He has been held to single digits in scoring in five straight games to begin January, and he has played less than half the game in three of those.
More News
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Full line in Wednesday's loss•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially cleared•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Listed as out Monday•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Picks up ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Draymond Green: Gets ejected in Saturday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...