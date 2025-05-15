Green contributed 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Despite an improved performance, Green was still somewhat underwhelming in what proved to be the final game of the season. With Stephen Curry sidelined once again due to a hamstring injury, Green was unable to bolster his production. His offensive upside continues to dwindle, averaging just 9.0 points per game across 81 total games this season. With that said, he was able to increase his defensive contributions, averaging 2.5 combined steals and blocks. Age is not on the side of the Warriors, with its three star players all on the wrong side of 35.